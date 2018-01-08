Home > News

Fans Stand Behind Bella Thorne As She Opens Up About Years Of Sexual Abuse

She was the latest actress to join the "time's up" movement

rebecahjacobs

Posted 7 hours ago

Leave a comment
much music awards red carpet arrivals

Source: getty / Getty

Bella Thorne was the latest powerful woman to join the Time’s Up movement on Sunday afternoon, leading up to the huge representation of togetherness at last night’s Golden Globes. The actress posted the same photo on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts with different captions, both describing the frightening experiences from her childhood that led her to speak up on the subject ravaging through Hollywood.

Thorne came out to say that she was both sexual and physically abused as a child from as early as she can remember up until she was 14. Though she doesn’t go into a lot of detail about her devastating experience, she encourages everyone to stand up against those who, like her, have been mistreated in their lives–because not everybody is lucky enough to make it out alive.

Of course, fans rallied behind Bella to show her support and thank her for sharing such a difficult personal story with her millions of followers. The Time’s Up movement was all over social media yesterday thanks to every actress at the Golden Globes on Sunday night who wore black in protest. Check out some of the words of support from fans who thank Thorne for sharing her story.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone Using Face ID
Couple performing acro yoga on sidewalk near brick wall
#RelationshipGoals: Is AcroYoga For You And Bae?
Sunday Service At Grant AME Church
Edges Snatched: These 5 Church Signs About Donald Trump, Hell, & More Will Make You LOL
Snoop Dogg
Try Not To Laugh At These Super Silly Viral Videos
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Folks Are Losing It Over ‘Atlanta’ Comeback In March
Close-Up Of Road Sign At Night
This Might Be The Most Lit Barbershop Ever
thoughtful african american woman smiling on white background
Motivational Tweets To Help You Get Through Monday
Netflix Hosts The Golden Globes After Party At The Waldorf Astoria
A Drake & Millie Bobby Brown ‘Stranger Things’ Mixtape Could Be Fire
Mature man laughs out loud at story on mobile phone
LOL: This Video Is Being Called The Worst Commercial Of All Time