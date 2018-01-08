People Are Living For Debra Messing Calling Out E!’s Pay Gap During An Interview On E!

Debra Messing shocked a lot of people with one of her red carpet interviews at Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards. While being interview by E!’s Giuliana Rancic, the Will & Grace star began talking about how disappointed she is in E! after learning about the huge pay gap between their male and female employees that caused former correspondent Catt Sadler to leave the network. Rancic was obviously caught off guard, as were fans–but the surprise in the eyes of fans was positive as people became incredibly impressed by how bold Messing’s message was being delivered on the network she was calling out.

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

The Golden Globes were full of women speaking out whether on the red carpet or throughout some incredible speeches like the one-of-a-kind Oprah Winfrey‘s powerful words. As Debra Messing strongly proclaimed, “We stand with [Catt Sadler]” it rang extra loudly being broadcast across the network that was paying her a fraction of what they pay her former male counterpart. It’s amazing to see actresses like Ms. Messing holding companies accountable and not being hesitant to stand up for issues like this when speaking directly to the networks that are in the wrong.

Of course, fans of Messing and the award show in general were endlessly impressed by Debra’s bold statement. Everyone loves a messy situation and there’s nothing better than someone being messy for a good cause! Peep some of the reactions to Debra Messing’s incredible calling out of E! to see just how proud the public is of actresses holding the media accountable.

Debra Messing just said on E! that she was sad to hear that E! doesn't pay their female co-hosts the same as their male cohosts. I fucking love this guns blazing awards show, let's do this every time. #GoldenGlobes — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 7, 2018

I just love how Debra Messing called out E! While doing an interview with E! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/iOb30iLjdK — Alex Joseph (@ThatBrownGuy93) January 7, 2018

When E!'s Giuliana Rancic asked Debra Messing WHY she wore black, Ms. Messing essentially said: in solidarity with female E! anchors who get paid less than men #GoldenGlobes Probably not what Giuliana was expecting. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 7, 2018

Lol shout out to Debra messing for telling Guiliana that the network she works for is sexist and enables the pay gap #ERedCarpet — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 7, 2018

When Debra Messing calls out E News over their gender pay gap while being interviewed by E News #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OEinBLzqc4 — Abbey Moore (@AbbeyLiz13) January 7, 2018

