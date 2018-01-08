Home > Music

The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Following The Brand’s Outpour Of Backlash Over Racist Advertisement

The singer said he's "shocked and embarrassed" by the photo

rebecahjacobs

Posted 4 hours ago

The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

R&B star The Weeknd has announced that he’s cutting ties with H&M after the release of an advertisement that shocked many upon discovery it this morning. The Canadian singer said that he is”deeply offended” by the photo, which shows a young black child in a hoodie that reads, “Coolest monkey in the jungle.” People all over were spreading this photo including Pusha T and Nipsey Hussle, who both called out H&M for releasing something that is very obviously out of line. On top of the photo being a complete disgrace, The Roots’ drummer Questlove pointed out that this oversight proves H&M probably doesn’t have many–if any–black executives in the room to make sure incidents like this don’t happen.

Following the backlash, fans were happy to see The Weeknd standing up against the brand and cutting all ties, while also fearlessly showing his thoughts on the picture. The singer-songwriter previously teamed up with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer to release special edition menswear collections. 

H&M apologized for the advertisement on Monday and has been taken off of their website. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” an H&M spokesperson said. The apology, for many, was unsatisfactory and doesn’t satisfy many consumer’s concerns–including The Weeknd, who announced he wouldn’t be working with the brand after the apology was issued.

 

