The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Following The Brand’s Outpour Of Backlash Over Racist Advertisement

R&B star The Weeknd has announced that he’s cutting ties with H&M after the release of an advertisement that shocked many upon discovery it this morning. The Canadian singer said that he is”deeply offended” by the photo, which shows a young black child in a hoodie that reads, “Coolest monkey in the jungle.” People all over were spreading this photo including Pusha T and Nipsey Hussle, who both called out H&M for releasing something that is very obviously out of line. On top of the photo being a complete disgrace, The Roots’ drummer Questlove pointed out that this oversight proves H&M probably doesn’t have many–if any–black executives in the room to make sure incidents like this don’t happen.
I’m sure the apologies are a coming. And the ads will be pulled. I’m certain there will Be media fixers and whatnot and maybe a grand gesture like a donation to some charity (donations under these circumstances are the corporate version #SomeOfMyBestFriendsAre move if there ever was one) all this tells me about @HM is that the seats in the boardroom lack something…wanna take a guess?
Following the backlash, fans were happy to see The Weeknd standing up against the brand and cutting all ties, while also fearlessly showing his thoughts on the picture. The singer-songwriter previously teamed up with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer to release special edition menswear collections.
H&M apologized for the advertisement on Monday and has been taken off of their website. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” an H&M spokesperson said. The apology, for many, was unsatisfactory and doesn’t satisfy many consumer’s concerns–including The Weeknd, who announced he wouldn’t be working with the brand after the apology was issued.