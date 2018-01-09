Home > Entertainment

Backlash Over H&M’s ‘Coolest Monkey’ Ad Sparks Artistic Movement

Black brilliance floods the Internet.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
signage in Cheapside on March 26, 2016

Source: John Keeble / Getty

This week, an H&M clothing ad was under fire for featuring a Black kid in a hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

 

The image was dragged for being racist and the outrage caused H&M to take down the ad and issue an apology.

However, this didn’t stop people from imagining a different ad campaign. Artists across the Internet were inspired to replace H&M’s labeling for some Black boy brilliance. Swipe through to check out the dope art!

art , artists , Black boy , h&m , instagram , painters , racism

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Vintage Microphone on window
One DJ Is Blowing Up Thanks To His Radio Station Housed In A Bodega
Man walking through deep snow with woman on his back
Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The Bachelor Winter Games?’
Breakdancer, Toronto, Ontario
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New York — And Maybe 2018
signage in Cheapside on March 26, 2016
Backlash Over H&M’s ‘Coolest Monkey’ Ad Sparks Artistic Movement
Black Panther 2
The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football Bet
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama
It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem
Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone Using Face ID
Couple performing acro yoga on sidewalk near brick wall
#RelationshipGoals: Is AcroYoga For You And Bae?