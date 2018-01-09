Kendrick Lamar Gives Us A Peek At His First Nike Collaboration, The ‘Cortez Kenny I’

Kendrick Lamar made history on Monday night–in more ways than one. Not only was the Compton emcee the first ever performer for a College Football National Championship Game, but he also debuted a look at the upcoming release of his first collaboration sneaker with Nike. After having a few successful releases throughout his Reebok deal, Kenny moved onto bigger things and inked up a deal with Nike (though nobody really knows how long or how many sneakers we’ll get to see from him).

Since his show at Coachella we’ve seen Lamar rocking some sort of Cortez almost every appearance, so it’s about time he actually gets to releasing his own. He was seen wearing another pair of the same silhouette when performing for Kobe Bryant’s jersey(s) retirement at the Staples center about a month back, but it looks like those might just be some one-off’s for Kendrick himself to enjoy. The ‘Cortez Kenny I’ first appeared on Nike’s SNKRS app after fans saw that first pair on K.Dot’s social media pages, but there were no pictures to go along with it. Last night, Kendrick wore for his performance and then posted a different pair of Cortez, and that picture matches what’s on the app for fans to soon purchase.

CORTEZ KENNY I A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:00pm PST

The sneaker is a clean all-white leather with “DAMN.” stitched on the outside in lieu of a Nike check, which appears on the inside with the same stitching. The tongue of the sneaker is black with the tongue also sporting a red “DAMN.” The Cortez Kenny I will be released on January 26th and retail for $100 USD.

Also On Global Grind: