New Lineup Alert: Bonnaroo Announces Its Musical Guests For 2018

You can probably guess at least one of the headliners

rebecahjacobs

Posted 5 hours ago

MTV EMAs 2017 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The lead-up to festival season is officially in full swing as new lineups seem to be announced every single day. With Coachella and Governors Ball kicking off their announcements for the coastal crowds, Bonnaroo joined the flock by posting their lineup and showing what’s going down in Tennessee this summer. Once one festival announces the performers set to hit the stage, its pretty easy to predict whose gonna be hitting pretty much every other festival in their path. Bonnaroo isn’t only known for their music, but also having dope comedy shows and other experiences–so fans can expect to have all of their senses stimulated if they head down to Manchester.

The headliners for the show are Eminem, The Killers, and Muse–which makes for a good spread across the board for people who are into different genres. Other notable artists throughout the lineup include Future, Bon Iver, Khalid, Anderson .Paak, Playboi Carti, Thundercat, Kali Uchis, Topaz Jones, and countless more. One act a lot of fans are excited to see at Bonnaroo is T-Pain, who though his album Oblivion just came out, hasn’t really been seen on other lineups that have already been announced.

Though most festivals tend to have a pretty similar lineup every year, Bonnaroo always manages to bring in some different flavor that other festivals don’t. If you’re a music lover, this is most definitely the festival for you. Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale on January 12 at 10am.

