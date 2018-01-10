Home > News

Southern California Mudslides Have Wrecked Oprah’s Backyard

It's unbelievable.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 5 hours ago

Residents of Southern California need your support and prayer as wildfires and mudslides continue to destroy their homes. At least 15 people have been confirmed dead since Tuesday, January 9, after a heavy rainstorm powered mud and debris through Montecito in Santa Barbara County.

It turns out, Oprah is one of the many who are trying to stay safe in the midst of tragedy and turmoil. She posted video footage of a”blazing gas fire” and all the mud in her backyard. Moments ago, she confirmed that her property is OK, aside from all the mud and minor damage:

Please keep California in your thoughts.

