The Shade: Dictionary Takes Shot At Donald Trump With Word Of The Day

Some sly moves from Merriam-Webster.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Once again, Donald Trump is causing so much uproar, even the dictionary seems to be tired.

According to The Washington Post, 45 was in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday discussing an immigration deal when he asked lawmakers, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” Trump was referring to people from El Salvador, Haiti, and countries in Africa.

His racist comments caused a media firestorm and everyone from Don Lemon to Anderson Cooper had time to drag the president.

It seems Merriam-Webster had taken notice as well. On Friday morning they released their word of the day, “reprehensible.”

Definition? “Worthy of or deserving reprehension, blame, or censure.”

Sounds like Trump to us.

We peep what you’re doing here Merriam-Webster. Keep doing it.

