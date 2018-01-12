Home > Entertainment

There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors Introduced Their New OVO Edition Jersey

Not everybody loves the new "city" uniform.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

Hit the flip to see how fans responded.

Drake , nba , ovo , toronto raptors

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Black boy shouting in living room
Here’s Visual Proof That Black People Have Supernatural Powers
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2004 - Show
Remember When 50 Cent Shut Down Spring Bling?
November 28, 2009 The Almighty Ball held at the Glastone brings back the dance craze of the 90's - V
These Kids Weren’t Born In The 90’s But They’re Dripping With Finesse
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside
There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors Introduced Their New OVO Edition Jersey
Bored young businesswoman at her desk. Business concept.
Have You Heard Of The New Term, ‘Micro-Cheating?’
Politicon 2017
SMH: Some Black Men Are Thirsty Over Tomi Lahren’s 21 Savage Rap
ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-GOVERNORS AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Chadwick Boseman Teams With Barry Jenkins For 70s Hijacking Thriller
Flames of intense house fire
Twitter Gems: What If Michael Bay Directed “Up?”
Bowling For Boobies KYS
If You Thought You Were Bad At Bowling, Watch This Epic Fail