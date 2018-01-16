Home > Entertainment

Man Arrested For Trying to Wear All His Clothes Onboard A Plane Instead Of Paying Baggage Fee

Something here just doesn't add up

rebecahjacobs

Posted 10 hours ago

Leave a comment
Disruption Continues To British Airways Flights After IT Meltdown

Source: Jack Taylor / Getty

Pretty much everyone on earth hates extra baggage fees, but it’s probably safe to say that none of us hate them as much as Ryan Hawaii. This mundane flight home turned into an insane fiasco when a man by the name of Ryan Hawaii went out of his way to not have to pay any baggage fees. According to LADbible, after spending over a week in Iceland, Ryan went to the airport and realized his sister-in-law had purchased him a ticket without baggage included. Most of us would just begrudgingly pay the extra fee, but instead of dropping $90, he attempted to wear all of the clothes at once on his plane home to London.

According to a series of tweets, Hawaii didn’t want to just save a few bucks, he couldn’t afford the baggage fee because he was “broke from being homeless in Iceland.” Ryan alleges that he only put on all of the clothes in suitcase after being told by the staff he could do so, but while waiting to board the plane security was called. He told LADbible he was “manhandled,” arrested, and claims that an officer “twisted his wrists and dug their knee into his back and head.” He was later removed from the airport.

The next day, the upset passenger went back to the airport after selling some of the clothes in order to purchase a new plane ticket–unfortunately, EasyJet refused to let him board after the previous incident. He claims that a staff member told him, “You can’t fly because you’re disruptive, you’re unreasonable and you’re a threat to the passengers and staff onboard.” His mother then sent him money to stay another night in Iceland and purchase a ticket on a Norwegian airline the next day.

EasyJet has refunded his ticket, and British Airways has opened an investigation on the incident.

Who knew you couldn’t wear more than one outfit onto a plane….

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Young afro-haired nerd grimaces at cellphone he holds
Real NBA Smoke: Aaron Afflalo Swings Off In Middle Of Game
Road in forest
These Hidden Messages In Black Mirror Season 4 Will Totally Blow Your Mind
Disruption Continues To British Airways Flights After IT Meltdown
Man Arrested For Trying to Wear All His Clothes Onboard A Plane Instead Of Paying Baggage Fee
Rolling Loud Southern California
OMG: A Charity Benefits From Guy Saying ‘Gucci Gang’ 1 Million Times
File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording
Happy Birthday: 5 Celebrities Inspired By Aaliyah’s Swag
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1
Who Did It Better?: Rapper’s Weather Report Goes Up Against Chance The Rapper
TOPSHOT-US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Chrissy Teigen Has Offered To Pay McKayla Maroney’s $100K Fine To Get Out Of Her NDA
Aaliyah at The Forum
At Their Best: 7 Dope Artists Continuing What Aaliyah Started
Close-up portrait of shocked man
LOL: What Would You Do If You Saw This In Real Life?