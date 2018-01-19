Home > News

Have We Stumbled Upon Donald Trump’s Kryptonite?

Go figure!

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 13 hours ago

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

During a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, porn star Stormy Daniels let it slip that no. 45 (her alleged ex-lover) has beef with the shark community. According to the transcript, Daniels told In Touch at the time, “He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.'”

Back in 2013, Trump sent this tweet out, which pretty much confirmed his disdain for sharks everywhere:

Hit the flip to see how people are responding to Trump’s ironic phobia.

Donald Trump , sharks

