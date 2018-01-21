Home > News

Dynasty: Roc Nation Sports Signs Another Top Recruit

A star Penn State running back is throwing the diamond up as he prepares for the pros — here’s why his agent could help secure a top pick.

Staff Writer

Posted 8 hours ago

Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Star Penn State running back Saquon Barkley signed the dotted line with Roc Nation sports agency at the top of the year.

Fresh off a Firsta Bowl win, Barkley will give Roc Nation’s standout agent Kim Miale the keys to his young career.

The New York Business Journal calls Miale a benchmark-setting presence in the sports world as a female agent.

If Barkley is drafted in the top 10, as expected, it will be the fourth time in four years that Miale has represented or co-represented a top-10 NFL draft pick.

Of course, Barkley’s historic 94-yard run in the Fiesta Bowl will also help his draft stock.

Moxye Reports:

Miale is representing Barkley on the field and is co-representing him for all off-the-field endeavors with Michael Yormark, Roc Nation president and chief of branding and strategy.

