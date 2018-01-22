Home > News

Donald Glover Has Signed A Fresh Contract With RCA For Childish Gambino’s “Next Phase”

It looks like Childish Gambino isn't going anywhere

rebecahjacobs

Posted 2 hours ago

USA - 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day Three

Source: Michael Hurcomb / Getty

Donald Glover has officially signed a new deal with RCA Records in order to release new music under his Childish Gambino moniker later in 2018. According to a statement the label’s CEO Peter Edge gave to Variety on Monday, the deal is a partnership between RCA and Glover’s agency Wolf + Rothstein.

The fresh contract is said to be in preparation of the “next phase” of Childish Gambino. ​Donald Glover also commented on the change himself calling it a, “necessary change of pace.”

This new contract comes as a surprise to many, due to the fact that previous comments from Glover on the future endeavors of Childish Gambino suggested that his moniker was very close to being a thing of the past. It appears that this fresh RCA announcement is evidence that we have more of the “Redbone” singer to hear and learn about. During an interview with the Huffington Post, Donald expressed his fear that the continuation of Gambino alongside his FX series Atlanta “wouldn’t be punk.” But in a BBC Radio 1 interview back just two months later, Ghe assured his fans that they still had “a lot more time” left to call him Childish Gambino.

Since news of this deal, it’s safe to say we can probably expect some new music from the Atlanta creator very soon.

