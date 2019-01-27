This Quiz Will Tell You Which Day Of The Week You Are

According to studies, the day of the week can have a serious effect on a person’s overall mood. Usually for Americans, we think of Monday as the most dreaded day, Tuesday as Monday part deux. By Wednesday, the energy levels rise as we’re getting over the hump of the week. Thursday is the pre-game to Friday. Friday and Saturdays are viewed as the peak of the week. And on Sundays, we rest.

But just because the majority of us feel that way, doesn’t make it true. Monday moods may be a thing, but a study in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology showed that when remembering the past week, participants generally “remembered” a low point on Monday—even though when asked on that same Monday how they felt, they rated it no lower than any other weekday.

Also, a lot of the hatred about Mondays and Tuesdays comes from the stress of returning to work after be off for two consecutive days. Speaking of those two special days, the weekend gets a great rep just because we get that much needed personal times to ourselves to do whatever it is we want to do. We also get to spend more time with family and friends which also has an added benefit to overall health.

Entertainment may also play a role in which day you consider your favorite day of the week. Most men look forward to Sundays just for the football games. A lot of the best reality TV premiers on Mondays and Wednesdays — which gives folks something to look forward to during the beginning of the week. Even your job schedule could have an impact on how you feel during the week. One person tweeted, “Mondays & fridays are my days off & they are my favorite days of the week I be needing this peace of mind.”

Another tweeter wrote, “Sunday’s are one of my favorite days of the week. I get to sit back and be a fan of the sport, relax, and enjoy my life outside of wrestling. Don’t take it for granted.”

Now just imagine for one second that you lived an entire week with no prior knowledge about what the days of the week are suppose to make you feel like. Nine times out of ten, you’d have a different idea of what a Monday or Thursday meant for you. Take the quiz below discover which day of the week you actually are.

