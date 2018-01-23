Home > Entertainment

Here’s The Tragic (And Hilarious) Story Of A Robot Getting Fired In Scotland

Emotions ran high.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
VIETNAM-LIFESTYLE-TECHNOLOGY-ROBOT

Source: HOANG DINH NAM / Getty

It’s hard out here in the workforce…even for a robot.

Everyone meet Fabio.

He’s just a regular robot who was putting in work at the Scottish supermarket Margiotta. He was developed by Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, and Fabio was designed to hold conversations and assist customers with their store needs.

He was fired this past week and it wasn’t cute. Crying even went on, according to witnesses.

Swipe through to find out the emotional details of Fabio’s rise and fall.

funny , humor , Robot , Scotland , technology

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blueberry and apple streusel-topped pie
Peep These 5 Artists Who Rap About Pie To Celebrate National Pie Day
Kim Kardashian West Celebrates The Launch Of KKW Beauty
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz After Unknowingly Forcing Him To Get A Colonic
Romeo Santos Celebrates 'GOLDEN' and His Birthday
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is Losing Its Mind
VIETNAM-LIFESTYLE-TECHNOLOGY-ROBOT
Here’s The Tragic (And Hilarious) Story Of A Robot Getting Fired In Scotland
The '2017 Billboard Music Awards' and ELLE Present Women In Music at YouTube Space LA
Jhené Aiko & Rae Sremmurd Bring The Sci-Fi Looks In ‘Sativa’ Music Vid
Two young women look down, horrified, at mobile phone
The Funniest Reactions To Last Night’s Episode Of Love & Hip Hop: Miami
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
‘Get Out,’ Mary J. Blige & More Rack Up Oscar Nominations
'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema
Schmood: This Video Will Give You All The Confidence You Need This Morning
the best shit the internet had in 2015
See The Viral Video That Everyone Is Turning Into A Hilarious Meme