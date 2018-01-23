Home > Entertainment

LOL: J. Holiday Gets Dragged For Coming After Beyoncé, Cardi B, & SZA

It got ugly real quick.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
J. Holiday In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Singer J. Holiday tried his luck this week when he made some not so friendly comments about Cardi B, SZA, and even Beyoncé.

In an Instagram post, the “Bed” singer vented about the lack of male R&B singers getting nominated for awards. According to him, “the Black man is still losing to the woman.” Watch his explanation below.

 

Of course, since he came for three of the hottest artists in the game right now, folks swiftly dragged him across the Twitter universe. Swipe through to check out people’s reactions!

beyonce , cardi b , dragging , grammys , J. Holiday , R&B , sza , Twitter , viral

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
The Rock
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
J. Holiday In Concert - New York, NY
LOL: J. Holiday Gets Dragged For Coming After Beyoncé, Cardi B, & SZA
The Tip
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
Portland Trail Blazers v San Antonio Spurs - Game One
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her Viral Moves At A Spurs Game
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid For It
Businessmen shaking hands
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The Hilarious #IBlewTheInterviewWhen Hashtag
Larry Busacca Archive
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving Back
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
Blueberry and apple streusel-topped pie
Peep These 5 Artists Who Rap About Pie To Celebrate National Pie Day