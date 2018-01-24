Home > Entertainment

Kid Roasts His Teacher In The Most Savage Way When She Talks Christopher Columbus

She wasn't ready.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 6 hours ago

A statue of Christopher Columbus at Harbor Park.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

One kid had zero tolerance for his teacher when she decided to make Christopher Columbus the subject of the day.

In a letter he wrote to her, the kid (rightfully named King) explained that he didn’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus as someone who discovered America. In short, he acknowledged that Native people been here, so why should Chris be getting all the shine.

That’s not all he said. King’s letter was posted to Facebook and he basically came for the teacher’s entire career. Swipe through for some highlights!

