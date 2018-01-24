Home > Entertainment

Mo’Nique Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Campaign Against Netflix

Folks have a lot to say.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Mo’Nique is causing a wave of emotions across the social media realm.

The comedian and actress put Netflix on blast this week for not paying her as much as her White and male counterparts. Since her “boycott Netflix” campaign started, she’s gotten reactions from celebrities and social media users alike.

The comments have ranged from serious support to hilarious memes. Swipe through to watch her initial argument, followed by the most intense reactions from the Internet!

