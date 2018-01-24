Home > Entertainment

LOL: Burger King Tries To Explain Net Neutrality Using The Whopper

Customers are outraged.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

FRANCE-FOOD-TRANSPORT

Source: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / Getty

Back in December, net neutrality was at stake and parts of the Internet were in a frenzy.

However, the question hovering for some was “what the heck is net neutrality?”

Net neutrality is the idea that all Internet content — whether from big or small companies — should be treated equally by Internet providers. With net neutrality regulations, Internet service providers or the government shouldn’t discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website or platform. Such moves can affect things like the speed certain websites have or how they function.

Net neutrality regulations were recently repealed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and that’s why it still continues to be a hot topic.

But enough talking from us. Burger King can explain it in a much more hilarious way. Check it out below!

burger king , Fast food , funny , humor , net neutrality

