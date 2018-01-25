You Should Probably See This If You Believe The Apocalypse Is Near

With all that’s going on in the world today, it does sometimes feel as though the end of times are near.

the world is ending. we’re all gonna die. go do what makes you happy. — the world is ending (@coletylercole) January 15, 2018

With the current POTUS in office, everyday seems like we’re just minutes away from a nuclear war. On Thursday, war anxiety grew dramatically after the Doomsday Clock moved closer to midnight —symbolically meaning the end of mankind as we know it is rapidly approaching.

Scientists have moved the "Doomsday Clock" 30 seconds closer to midnight, which represents the likelihood of a global man-made disaster. It now sits at 11:58 p.m. 🕛 pic.twitter.com/Pgts2PFA2v — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 25, 2018

It is now the closest to the apocalypse it has been since 1953, the same year when that the US and the Soviet Union tested hydrogen bombs. According to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the change in time occured due to “the failure of President Trump and other world leaders to deal with looming threats of nuclear war and climate change.”

It’s safe to say that folks are officially freaking out, while others just don’t GAF:

