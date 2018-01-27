Home > News

Can You Imagine A Camera That Refuses To Take A Bad Photo? Introducing Google Clips…

Let us know what you think.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 7 hours ago

Leave a comment

It’s no secret being good at internet-based photo sharing can quite literally change your life in 2018. So, Google’s latest device—Google Clips—could be a serious game changer.

The tiny $249 2″x 2″ camera will only take pictures at certain moments based on artificial intelligence, supposedly guaranteeing “great” photos. “Google Clips is smart enough to recognize great expressions, lighting and framing,” Google states on its website. “So the camera captures beautiful, spontaneous images. And it gets smarter over time.”

There’s no need to be behind the camera as Clips automatically “chooses which moments to capture and keep,” Google states. “Google Clips learns to recognize familiar faces. The more you’re with someone, the more it learns to capture clips of them. It can also pick out pets like cats or dogs.”

Click here to learn more about the device’s tech specs and features, then let us know what you think.

Celebrities Attend The NBA's 2015 All-Star Saturday Night (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Attend The NBA's 2015 All-Star Saturday Night (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Can You Imagine A Camera That Refuses To Take A Bad Photo? Introducing Google Clips…

Celebrities Attend The NBA's 2015 All-Star Saturday Night (PHOTOS)

gift ideas , google , pictures , tech

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
YSL Beauty Host The #YSLBeautyClub Party In Collaboration With Sink The Pink
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel Less Alone In The World
Michael Jackson
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael Jackson’s Tragic Pepsi Commercial? (WARNING: Graphic Content)
Little girl in angry
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is The Cutest Fight You’ll Ever See
USA - New York City: Harlem, West 125th St.: Youngster dancing on the sidewalk.
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is A True Saturday Vibe
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s God’s Plan
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce Remix In This VIntage Video
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Roaming Red Carpet
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
2012 Teen Choice Awards - Backstage & Audience
The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped Put On The Map
Young woman lying on couch, talking on telephone
Sigh: When You’re Asked To Go Out In The Middle Of Netflix And Chill