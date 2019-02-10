Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago

The biggest night in music is finally announced their 2019 nominees , and judging by the fact that hip hop music has dominated this year — it’s no surprise that this year’s show will be different than the previous ones. The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced on Friday and folks are questioning the relevance of the prestigious award. Recording Academy president Neil Portnow has said “I think we’re incredibly relevant and on point.”

But for obvious reasons, the masses doesn’t think so. Vulture reported, “The Grammys are important, but they’re not necessarily an accurate representation of the music industry as a whole. There is no reason that these two ideas need to be reconciled. If Drake somehow wins zero awards, that does not make Drake less popular. That Ariana Grande was not nominated for more awards does not negate her impressive musical achievements this year. The Grammys are their own world, and they matter exactly as much as we let them matter.

Stars like Beyonce & Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Cardi B are the highlight of the 2019 Grammy Awards — which means hip hop has clearly taken over. Andre Barber, founder of pioneering Chicago hip-hop media company Fake Shore Drive, told The Hollywood Reporter, “part of hip-hop’s challenge at the Grammys is due to the lack amount of Academy members that work in the genre. The biggest challenge with hip-hop is that there’s not enough people voting from that community. I think we would’ve won in these categories a long time ago if we had more voting members.

He added, ” [Chance] being an independent artist and getting there and winning three awards, and performing, I think it showed that you could do it. You could come from Chicago and work really hard and this kind of thing can happen. I think it’s been positive.”

Host of BuzzFeed’s live morning show AM2DM, Saeed Jones made a good point too. “There’s certainly a pattern and the Grammys aren’t the only organization that does this. But where you see a lot of diverse artists and nominees and that draws us in, and then when we get to the actual awards, there’s white winner, white winner, white winner, and I hope that isn’t repeated this year.”

Hopefully, our most of our faves will go home with a Grammy tonight. If not, then we know what’s up. But just for fun, let’s take a look back at what the big show was looking like 10 whole, drastic, years ago. In honor of the 2019 Grammy Awards, hit the flip to board the nostalgia train. Catch the live show tonight at 8pm EST on CBS.

