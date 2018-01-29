Home > News

Finally! Cleveland Indians Removing Logo In 2019

No word yet on if they will also change their racist name.

Staff Writer

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Cleveland’s baseball team finally decided to do the right thing and change their racist logo.

The changes take effect in 2019; the name will remain for now and the franchise will continue to make money from the old logo.

The New York Times reports:

Rob Manfred, has pressured Paul Dolan, Cleveland’s chairman and chief executive, to make a change.

Citing a goal of diversity and inclusion, Manfred said in a statement provided to The New York Times that the Indians organization “ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”

Read about the history and money at play in this major league situation after the jump.

Cleveland Indians , MLB , new york times

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Grey Goose Blue Door Hosts The Casts Of Game-Changing Films During The Sundance Film Festival
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out For
REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
NBL Rd 16 - Brisbane v Adelaide
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
Retail Signs
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer Challenge And It’s Super Lit
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day Love From All Her Famous Friends
Young afro-haired nerd grimaces at cellphone he holds
Death Of The Thirst Trap: Men On Twitter Are Having Irrelevant Convos Under Girls’ Photos Just To Make Them Mad
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
MVP: How Lil Uzi Vert Repped For Every 2000s Emo Kid At The Grammys
Kanye West 'Touch The Sky Tour 2006' at Yokohama Blitz in Tokyo - April 5, 2006
The Grammys Has Everyone Remembering Kanye West’s Epic 2005 Acceptance Speech
Fresh Prince Pics
What If The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Was A Cartoon?