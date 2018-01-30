Home > News

It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs With Kanye West In The Vault

There's a lot more music where that came from

rebecahjacobs

Posted 7 hours ago

Beats x Migos x Grammy Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Migos just dropped their latest project Culture II last week, and ever since rumors emerged that Kanye West was helping with production on the album, fans were excited at the prospect of a collaboration. When it came time for the actual album to be released, Ye was credited as a co-producer on the trio’s “BBO” record, but thankfully for many, it turns out that the crew has actually worked on a lot more songs with Mr. West than was actually released.

The Atlanta royalty revealed in an interview with E Bro on Beats 1 that they have more tracks with Kanye than what they put out. The group doesn’t really reveal if these songs in the stash have plans to ever be released or what they’re going to do with them, but we can only hope they see the light of day sometime.

Ebro also asks the Migos if they’ve ever paid a visit to Kanye’s house, which the trio reveals is a “top secret” compound. Quavo answers the question regarding Ye’s house saying, “To the crazy compound with all the top secret shit go down. Yeah, yeah, yeah—I’ve heard of it, I didn’t know it had a name though. It’s called No Name.”

comments – Add Yours
