Watch: Tinashe Talks About Her Upcoming Album And Collaborating With Offset

'Joyride' is coming sooner than you think

rebecahjacobs

Posted 6 hours ago

US-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

For fans of Tinashe–and anyone else who has been following her career for the past few years–it seems like she’s been teasing her upcoming album Joyride for as long as Dr. Dre has been talking about working on Detox. Now that actual music from the album have been released, including her new single “No Drama” featuring Migos’ Offset, it seems like the project is finally on the way!

Tinashe sat down with MTV to talk about the evolution of Joyride and all of the changes it’s taken on since she initially started working on it years ago. Because the collection has been in the performer’s possession for so long, it makes sense that she thinks about it like her baby and is having a hard time letting go–but that is going to happen very soon, according to the star.

Peep the whole interview with Tinashe down below to hear her dish on the ever-changing Joyride.

