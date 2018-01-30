Home > Entertainment

LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet

We'd love to know what was going through her head.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
United Airlines' overbook application

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Many folks have heard of a comfort dog to help relieve anxiety during stressful times. Some airlines even have rules to protect these animals as on-board pets.

However, one woman tried her luck and attempted to bring a huge peacock with her on board a plane.

 

United Airlines was not here for it.

The unidentified woman flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport argued that the bird gave her “emotional-support.” She claimed he had his own ticket for the flight and everything, according to Fox News.

It was still a no for United.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” they said in a statement.

Not to mention, how was the peacock going to fit in the seat?

Guess we’ll never know.

bird , funny , humor , lol , peacock , plane , United Airlines

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Dance for the crowd
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy J After Big Win
United Airlines' overbook application
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet
2018 Winter TCA Getty Images Portrait Studio
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black Lightning’s Cress Williams As Green Lantern?
Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction
Young adults laugh while vacationing together
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks If They’re Useless
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?
27th Annual EMA Awards - Red Carpet
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots
Chadwick Boseman
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’ After Its Big Hollywood Premiere
Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler Explain Why He Was Nervous Before Showing Black Panther For The First Time