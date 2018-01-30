Home > Entertainment

Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy J After Big Win

The “Shoot” music video has over 6 million streams thanks in part to the viral dance craze it inspired.

Staff Writer

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Dance for the crowd

Source: Allen Donikowski / Getty

Expect more W’s from BlocBoy and these talented scholars, who are now number one in the nation.

blocboy j , Debate team , Morehouse , shoot dance , viral

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Dance for the crowd
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy J After Big Win
United Airlines' overbook application
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal On The Plane As A Comfort Pet
2018 Winter TCA Getty Images Portrait Studio
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black Lightning’s Cress Williams As Green Lantern?
Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction
Young adults laugh while vacationing together
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks If They’re Useless
Tidal X: Brooklyn
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10 Minute Conversation With Jay Z?
27th Annual EMA Awards - Red Carpet
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV Show Reboots
Chadwick Boseman
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’ After Its Big Hollywood Premiere
Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler Explain Why He Was Nervous Before Showing Black Panther For The First Time