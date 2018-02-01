Home > Entertainment

Giving Back: Celebs Team Up With Colin Kaepernick For His #10for10 Challenge

Usher, DJ Khaled and more join a movement.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts Annual Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner - Inside

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick announced that he would donate $1 million plus all the proceeds of his jersey sales in 2016 to “organizations working in oppressed communities.”

The athlete broke up his donations to $100,000 per month and a few weeks ago, he finally reached $900,000.

To finish his final $100k stretch, Colin announced on Instagram that he would donated $10,000 per day for the next 10 days.

He kicked off the donations by giving to an organization suggested by Kevin Durant, and the basketball star matched Colin’s $10,000 donation with another $10k.

Since then, celebrities have been suggesting organizations left and right, and each celeb has matched Colin’s $10k with another $10k donation. Some even gave more, and though Colin finally reached his own $1 million dollar pledge, folks continue to pour in money for his #10for10 challenge.

Swipe through to find out which big names are bringing the money!

chris brown , colin kaepernick , DJ Khaled , Jesse Williams , Jhene Aiko , Kevin Durant , meek mill , Nick Cannon , serena williams , snoop dogg , stephen curry , t.i. , usher

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts Annual Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner - Inside
