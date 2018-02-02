Home > Entertainment

Russell Westbrook Gives Priceless Reaction To Fan Getting In His Face On Court

He wasn't here for it.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 7 hours ago

Leave a comment
NBA: JAN 28 76ers at Thunder

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

One Denver Nuggets fan was a little too hype when his team won against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Here’s what happened…

Right before the buzzer was about to sound, Nuggets player Gary Harris shot a three pointer allowing his team to win against OKC in the nick of time.

One fan was so hype about the play, he decided to run onto the court and rub it in Russell Westbrook‘s face. The OKC player was not having it.

As soon as the fan intruded his space, he shoved him out the way and gave the classic Russell Westbrook face.

No chill.

Russell had more to say about the matter back in the locker room.

Many on social media acknowledged how lucky the fan was to not get hurt.

Next time, they might want to keep their excitement to their seat, or Russell might give them more than a shove.

 

basketball , fan , funny , humor , OKC Thunder , oklahoma city , Russell Westbrook

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXV
Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National Anthem Performances At The Super Bowl
Sad
Do You Lie For Your Friends? Be Careful Not To End Up Like This Girl
Spain, Gijon, portrait of little girl covering mouth with her hands
Priceless! See What Happens When These Kids Find Out They’re Going To See ‘Black Panther’
Happy couple looking at cell phone
Twitter Roasts Grumpy Geezer For Rap-Hating Thinkpiece
russell westbrook
Too Soon? Supreme And Nike Team Up For NBA Patch Release
East Harlem Hosts Annual Three Kings Parade
Showtime! New Yorkers Get Lite Downtown For The Gram
Garbage Can At Illuminated Subway Station
BHM Nightmare: Becky And Her Pet Rat Rapping On The NYC Subway
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show
Snoop Dogg Drops 5 New Songs & A Music Video For Gospel Album
NBA: JAN 28 76ers at Thunder
Russell Westbrook Gives Priceless Reaction To Fan Getting In His Face On Court