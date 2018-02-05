Home > News

It’s Lit! Desus & Mero Announce A 5 Day, 5 Borough New York City Tour

Yep, even Staten Island

rebecahjacobs

Posted 8 hours ago

Leave a comment
Desus and KID Mero

Source: Team Epiphany/VICE / Vice.com

As some certified Bronx legends, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are always showing New York some love–but their announcement today might be one of the most exciting to date for Bodega Boys fans who reside in The Big Apple. The boys recently announced a tour where they’re visiting cities like Atlanta, Seattle, and Detroit, which had the people of NYC wondering why the home town didn’t get any live show love. Of course, Desus & Mero had a plan all along, and today they made a huge announcement for their New York hive.

Not only do the Bodega Bodega boys have a show in New York coming up….they just announced a whole NYC tour! The Desus & Mero Do NYC Tour will take place from April 8-15, and they’re doing 5 shows in all 5 boroughs.

On the tour’s website, there’s also a video of the boys explaining what’s gonna go down at the NYC tour, including the fact that there will be a special guest for each of the shows…so, Jay Z for the Brooklyn show? They also revealed that they’ll be selling some merch at the shows, which is huge for Bodega Boys fans who’ve been distraught over their always sold out T-shirts for the longest.

Over the next 5 days, one show is going to be announced each morning at 10AM–so those who want the chance to see some live art need to be quick with it. Be sure to stay on DESUSANDMERODONYC.COM if you’re planning on going to this major event.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Black woman holding open sign in store window
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping And This Happened?
2016 Billboard Music Awards
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The Real Reason Behind The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win
Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him From Acting A Fool
MCM London Comic Con
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’ That Will Bring Out Your Inner Kid
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Is It The End Of An Era? Major Retailers Move To Stop Selling CDs
iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Migos Presented By MAGNUM Large Size Condoms
#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion
Array
Happy National Weatherpersons Day! Hilarious On-Air Bloopers