Home > News

Atlanta Stand Up: A Gucci Mane, Migos, And Lil Yachty Collaboration Tape Is In The Works

Five of Atlanta's most famous are teaming up

rebecahjacobs

Posted 6 hours ago

Leave a comment
The Set Gala

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

 

Gucci Mane teased a project in January that seems to now be coming to fruition. The East Atlanta Santa tweeted out that something by the name of “Glacier Boyz” would be released in February, but really didn’t give any other info on the matter. In the tweet, he was replying to someone complaining about cold weather and really revealed no info beside the name and the month to expect it, so many assumed it was another Gucci Mane solo endeavor.

Now, it seems like people have pretty much cracked the code as to what fans can expect from Glacier Boyz, and thats due to a lot of help from Migos’ own Quavo. In a now-deleted tweet, Huncho announced that Gucci, Lil Yahcty, and the other 2/3rds of his squad (Offset and Takeoff) were in the studio cooking up Glacier Boyz. This doesn’t necessarily confirm that the whole project is all three acts, but there’s probably a pretty good chance that’s the case.

Following Quavo’s quickly deleted tweet, Lil Yachty confirmed the next day that he’s apart of the album and that it’s on it’s way soon.

Guwop did initially say it would be coming in February, so if that is still the case, fans can be expecting a new collaboration tape within the next couple of weeks.

BRRRRRRRR!

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Black woman holding open sign in store window
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping And This Happened?
2016 Billboard Music Awards
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The Real Reason Behind The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win
Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him From Acting A Fool
MCM London Comic Con
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’ That Will Bring Out Your Inner Kid
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Is It The End Of An Era? Major Retailers Move To Stop Selling CDs
iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Migos Presented By MAGNUM Large Size Condoms
#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion
Array
Happy National Weatherpersons Day! Hilarious On-Air Bloopers