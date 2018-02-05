Home > Entertainment

Former Athlete’s Powerful Speech Might Have Been Overlooked Super Bowl Weekend

A word to get you through the week.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Surely many folks were tuned into the Super Bowl Sunday evening, but the whole weekend was full of inspiration you might have missed.

On Saturday night, BET aired the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, and it involved great performances and praiseworthy moments.

One part in particular moved the crowd in a deep way. Former NFL player Tommie Harris took to the stage and described his experience losing his wife only 41 days after they were married. How he handled the situation was nothing short of inspirational.

Check out the clip below, which has already received 5 million views on Facebook!

Athlete , bet , Football , inspiration , motivation , super bowl , Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Black woman holding open sign in store window
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping And This Happened?
2016 Billboard Music Awards
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The Real Reason Behind The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win
Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him From Acting A Fool
MCM London Comic Con
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’ That Will Bring Out Your Inner Kid
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Is It The End Of An Era? Major Retailers Move To Stop Selling CDs
iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Migos Presented By MAGNUM Large Size Condoms
#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion
Array
Happy National Weatherpersons Day! Hilarious On-Air Bloopers