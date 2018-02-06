Home > News

Get Excited: Jordan Peele Says That He’s “Seriously Considering” A ‘Get Out’ Sequel

All praise to the most high!

rebecahjacobs

Posted 9 hours ago

Leave a comment
The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Sequels are one of life’s many questions; sometimes they end up being better than the original, but let’s be honest, a lot of the time, they end up being pretty terrible. It’s always a catch 22 when a movie, series, or anything we really love announces that they’re going to make a sequel, because the chances of it actually grasping what the first one did are slim. Still, most fans get excited at the prospect of another look at the characters they love and hate.

One of those movies that can get that excitement out of people pretty much no matter what is Get Out. Fans are still talking about the film a year after it’s release and now the director Jordan Peele has revealed that he’s thinking about a sequel. During The Hollywood Reporters’ sixth annual Nominees Night on Monday, Peele said about the idea, “I can tell you I will definitely, seriously consider it. I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

In January, Jordan shared the news that he’s quitting acting to focus on writing and directing–so hopefully this sequel is part of what he’s planning on working on. After being completely snubbed at the Golden Globes, Get Out landed four Academy Award nominations for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture. It grossed over $250 million.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
Cardi B Tells Zendaya Why Fame Is Overrated
Close Up of Woman's Mouth with Dollar
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics In Sales
Lexy Panterra Pre-Grammy Party
A Donae’O Kind Of Party: How Trap, Afrobeat & More Created A U.K. Star
ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2017 Summer TCA Tour
‘Once Upon A Time’ Is Coming To An End & Some Fans Are Super Annoyed About It
Schoolchildren running to schoolbus
School Let Out Is Lit For This Young Girl Dancer
Miami-Dade College, Chinese New Year Festival, Selling Girl Scout Cookies
Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California
How do I break the walls down between us?
Nosy Girlfriends, If You’re Thinking About Going Through Your Man’s Phone…Watch Out!
TO GO WITH Lifestyle-Pakistan-unrest-Val
Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The Same Epic Valentine’s Day Gift