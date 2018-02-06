Get Excited: Jordan Peele Says That He’s “Seriously Considering” A ‘Get Out’ Sequel

Sequels are one of life’s many questions; sometimes they end up being better than the original, but let’s be honest, a lot of the time, they end up being pretty terrible. It’s always a catch 22 when a movie, series, or anything we really love announces that they’re going to make a sequel, because the chances of it actually grasping what the first one did are slim. Still, most fans get excited at the prospect of another look at the characters they love and hate.

One of those movies that can get that excitement out of people pretty much no matter what is Get Out. Fans are still talking about the film a year after it’s release and now the director Jordan Peele has revealed that he’s thinking about a sequel. During The Hollywood Reporters’ sixth annual Nominees Night on Monday, Peele said about the idea, “I can tell you I will definitely, seriously consider it. I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

In January, Jordan shared the news that he’s quitting acting to focus on writing and directing–so hopefully this sequel is part of what he’s planning on working on. After being completely snubbed at the Golden Globes, Get Out landed four Academy Award nominations for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture. It grossed over $250 million.

