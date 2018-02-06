Home > News

Eesh: Watching This iPhone Explode Will Have You Switching Your Phone

It's something out of a movie.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 8 hours ago

Leave a comment
iPhone 4 Exploded In Chongqing

Source: VCG / Getty

Some iPhone batteries seem to be having a bad start to the year, considering some recent disasters.

According to 9to5Mac, two iPhone batteries exploded back in January over the course of one week — one in Spain and another in Switzerland.

Now it seems like Vietnam has similar incidents with one iPhone causing a massive explosion in a hair salon. There’s no word if anyone got injured, but the device was definitely in ruins. Check out the video for yourself below.

 

Scary.

Hopefully, exploding phones won’t become a trend in 2018.

android , cell phone , explosion , iphone , omg , technology

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
Cardi B Tells Zendaya Why Fame Is Overrated
Close Up of Woman's Mouth with Dollar
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics In Sales
Lexy Panterra Pre-Grammy Party
A Donae’O Kind Of Party: How Trap, Afrobeat & More Created A U.K. Star
ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2017 Summer TCA Tour
‘Once Upon A Time’ Is Coming To An End & Some Fans Are Super Annoyed About It
Schoolchildren running to schoolbus
School Let Out Is Lit For This Young Girl Dancer
Miami-Dade College, Chinese New Year Festival, Selling Girl Scout Cookies
Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California
How do I break the walls down between us?
Nosy Girlfriends, If You’re Thinking About Going Through Your Man’s Phone…Watch Out!
TO GO WITH Lifestyle-Pakistan-unrest-Val
Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The Same Epic Valentine’s Day Gift