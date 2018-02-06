Home > Entertainment

Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California

These girls are certainly getting creative

rebecahjacobs

Posted 7 hours ago

Leave a comment
Miami-Dade College, Chinese New Year Festival, Selling Girl Scout Cookies

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a young scout who was photographed selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary broke any rules–but most people just think the little girl is an absolutely genius. Officials were trying to talk to her family, because she was in a commercial area which is not allowed.

Urbn Leaf posted a photograph of the Girl Scout on Friday outside a shop that sells medical and recreational marijuana, while inviting customers to come get some cookies. The girl is proudly clutching boxes of cookies outside the front doors of the dispensary, which was shared all over the internet after posted.

Urbn Leaf founder Will Senn said that the girl was with her parents and was just passing by with her wagon, but he likes to support local fundraising efforts. He joked, “Cannabis is now legal in California and a direct result of that is the munchies a lot of times.”

The photo drew a lot of criticism, with a few people being against a child photographed outside a dispensary. Beside those few, most people on social media were completely impressed with the idea. Check out those reactions below:

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
Cardi B Tells Zendaya Why Fame Is Overrated
Close Up of Woman's Mouth with Dollar
$400K Magic: Rejection Wasn’t The End For This ‘Shark Tank’ Contestant
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Fenty Beauty Is Beating KKW And Kylie Cosmetics In Sales
Lexy Panterra Pre-Grammy Party
A Donae’O Kind Of Party: How Trap, Afrobeat & More Created A U.K. Star
ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2017 Summer TCA Tour
‘Once Upon A Time’ Is Coming To An End & Some Fans Are Super Annoyed About It
Schoolchildren running to schoolbus
School Let Out Is Lit For This Young Girl Dancer
Miami-Dade College, Chinese New Year Festival, Selling Girl Scout Cookies
Smart Cookie: A Girl Scout Made Bank Selling Her Cookies Outside Of A Dispensary In California
How do I break the walls down between us?
Nosy Girlfriends, If You’re Thinking About Going Through Your Man’s Phone…Watch Out!
TO GO WITH Lifestyle-Pakistan-unrest-Val
Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The Same Epic Valentine’s Day Gift