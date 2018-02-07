Home > News

Power Moves: 27 Year-Old Becomes Youngest District Judge In PA

Hanif Johnson is making Black History before our eyes.

Courtroom

27-year-old Hanif Johnson (@judge_johnson on Instagram) made history last month when he became the youngest district judge in Pennsylvania.

Johnson said of his historic accomplishment: “We complain about stuff but we never get up and do anything.”

This 27-year-old made political history when he was elected as Pennsylvania's youngest district judge. "Everybody always says, well, we complain about stuff, but we never get up and do anything. This is me getting up and doing something." An empowering affirmation from Hanif Johnson who recently became the youngest Magisterial District Judge in the state of Pennsylvania. Last election day, he won the seat via the general election to serve for the Dauphin County Magisterial District and has begun his term as of January 2018. As Johnson watched the current administration take office and cause anxiety around how they would affect the everyday lives of people, the Harrisburg, PA native decided that many important community decisions are made via local court systems. With this aha moment, he set out to run for a seat in Dauphin County. As a resident of the same county, he felt a call to serve his fellow community members. The Magisterial District Judge position is one that is elected by residents in a given district and candidates do not have to possess a law degree. Incumbents receive extensive training on various law issues that they will preside over and have to ultimately pass a formal examination before taking office. This type of judge primarily handles traffic citations, minor criminal cases, and determines whether or not cases should be thrown out of court or be escalated up to the Court of Common Pleas. cc: @judge_johnson Visit our website, www.becauseofthemwecan.com, to read full story. #blackexcellence #alltimehigh #becauseofthemwecan

