A Viral Egg Challenge For Dogs Has People On Edge

On Saturday, one dog owner captured the attention of the Internet with a challenge that has since gone viral.

Carrie and Steven DuComb of Michigan said they heard golden retrievers can hold eggs in their mouths without cracking it because they have gentle jaws. They decided to test out the idea and they filmed their 8-year-old Sookie holding an egg without a scratch.

“my aunt read online that a golden retriever’s mouth is so gentle they can hold an egg in their mouth without cracking it so she tried it on her dog and well” pic.twitter.com/Lyj3gsYttW — girl posts (@girlposts) February 5, 2018

Carrie’s niece Haley Bowers eventually posted the clip on Twitter and it’s since received over 9 million views.

Folks were so inspired by the act, they started trying it with their own dogs. Everyone wasn’t as successful.

The whole golden retriever holding an egg thing…MINE ATE IT pic.twitter.com/TFDrb74esp — Erica Chanaud (@erica_chanaud) February 5, 2018

I tried to test the theory of a golden retriever’s mouth being so gentle that they won’t even crack an egg but my golden doodle is scared of the egg…. pic.twitter.com/qKzn2eEzL3 — Allison Lockhart (@A_Lock1) February 5, 2018

we tried to see if our corgi could hold an egg like the golden retriever and his mouth was too small lmao pic.twitter.com/WGc9KLfajn — maria (@koopakoot) February 5, 2018

There were also folks who weren’t amused by the act at all, seeing it as a health risk.

Beware! You've seen the viral video of the Golden Retriever holding an egg in his mouth starting a challenge for dog owners. But it is a serious health risk and dangerous! Not only is the egg a choking hazard, your dog is at risk of contracting salmonella. https://t.co/qAhI5NNLRm — Sage Centers (@SageCenters) February 6, 2018

In an interview with New England Cable News , Carrie, who’s worked at a veterinary clinic for more than 20 years, said she wasn’t worried about putting her dog at risk. “As long as food is involved she will learn quick,” Carrie said.

What do you think of this dog challenge? Great entertainment, or a dangerous deed? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

Also On Global Grind: