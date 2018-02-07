Home > Entertainment

Instagram Testing Feature To Share Others’ Posts In Your Story

There’s no telling how this will change the social game, yet.

Posted 7 hours ago

Instagram’s testing a new feature that will let users share posts from other users in their own stories.

via TechCrunch:

Instagram purposefully lacks a “Regram” button to promote original sharing, but it’s easing up on that philosophy when it comes to Stories. Instagram now confirms to TechCrunch that it’s testing an option that lets you share public feed posts from other users to your Story. This could let you add commentary and overlaid stickers to a meme, celebrity post or even a friend’s photo. For users whose lives aren’t so interesting, resharing could give them something to post.

Read more here and stay ready for some next-level viral content from your favorite IG stars in the near future.

