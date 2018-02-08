Home > News

Jim Carrey Is Deleting Facebook And Selling Stock In Protest

The actor called out Mark Zuckerberg’s company for profiting of off Russian bots instead of stopping them.

Staff Writer

Posted 3 hours ago

Alrighty, then.

Jim Carey wants everyone to #UnfriendFacebook and he kind of has a point.

Read his tweet explaining the move below:

Carey told CNBC:

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it,” Carrey said in a statement to CNBC. “Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that.”

facebook , Jim carrey , russian interference , zuckerberg

