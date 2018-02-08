Jim Carrey Is Deleting Facebook And Selling Stock In Protest

Alrighty, then.

Jim Carey wants everyone to #UnfriendFacebook and he kind of has a point.

Read his tweet explaining the move below:

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

Carey told CNBC:

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it,” Carrey said in a statement to CNBC. “Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that.”

Also On Global Grind: