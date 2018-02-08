Memphis Rapper BlocBoy JB Gets Fans Excited After Hinting At A Drake Collab

Drake always has his eyes on the up-and-coming rappers that are just starting to blow up the game–and that still hasn’t changed today. Someone that has been on the rise recently is Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, whose been making waves on the internet since his dancing throughout a few of his music videos has blown up. Blown up so much, in fact, that Drake went to Memphis to find him–which is when videos surfaced of both of them doing the dance together in the club.

Now, after working with Drizzy on their upcoming collaboration “Look Around,” JB is hinting at something a lot bigger, and people think he might be teaming up with the whole label. On Wednesday, BlocBoy posted an Instagram photo of OVO’s signature owl dressed in all purple and sporting a purple bandana reflecting JB’s signature garb. The rapper tagged Drake’s Instagram page on the image along with OVO Sound. Anybody can post a picture and tag Aubrey in it, but fans quickly noticed that Drake liked the picture, which would mean they’re working on something bigger.

👀🍇 A post shared by BlocBoy JB 💯💯💯 (@blocboy_jb) on Feb 7, 2018 at 1:44pm PST

While there have most definitely been rumors about BlocBoy JB possibly signing to OVO Sound, nothing has been confirmed as to whether he’s working on a deal or simply promoting his upcoming track with Drake himself. Whatever the case may be, there’s no doubt we’ll find out soon–and hopefully be able to hear the pair’s collaboration.

