Home > News

Justin Timberlake Is Teaming Up With Jordan Brand For A New York City Pop-Up Shop

JT is releasing exclusive collabs with several designers

rebecahjacobs

Posted 6 hours ago

Leave a comment
NFL: FEB 01 Super Bowl LII - Halftime Show Press Conference

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Justin Timberlake has certainly been putting in work in the recent weeks to make his new music and the publicity surrounding it are all pretty cohesive. In just the past few weeks, JT has dropped his fifth solo album, Man of the Woods, and of course, performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Now, following up these big moves, the singer is launching his very own pop-up shop in New York City.

As a partnership with Bravado, Timberlake is set to release a couple exclusive collaborations with several different designer brands that supposedly coincide with the tracks on his albums. The Tennessee native posted several pictures on Instagram both announcing the pop-up shop and posting previews of the upcoming merchandise along with the names of his songs that are the inspiration behind them.  From the different posts, fans can see that his song “Higher Higher” is paired up with Jordan Brand, “Say Something” with Moleskin and “Hers,” “Flannel,” and “Montana” with Levi’s.

Those aren’t the only brans connected with the upcoming collabs, either. Others involved include HERON PRESTON, YETI, Best Made Co., Warby Parker, Pendleton, Maestro’s Classic, by Leor Yerushalmi and Lucchese.

The exact location of the shop–beside the fact that it’s in NYC–has not yet been announced, the event is set to open up on Friday, the 9th and last through Sunday, February 11.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Beautiful things happen when women stand together
Yasss! DIY Takes On A Whole New Meaning In This Viral Photoshoot
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2
Jordan Peele Hilariously Impersonates Chance The Rapper’s ‘Get Out’ Reaction
Latina 'Hot List' Party
There’s No Excuse To Miss A Workout After Watching This Video
Young black Hispanic man wearing tuxedo
LOL: Groom Has Priceless Reaction Watching His Bride Walks Down The Aisle
Martin Luther King, Jr.
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That Still Affect The Culture Today
Tevin Campbell
Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just Rate-less?
2015 NBA Finals - Game Four
NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump & I.T. To Cali
Diddy
Diddy At His Twins’ Black History Month Play Is Every Proud Black Dad In America
Taraji P henson
Here’s The Latest Trailer For Taraji P Henson New Movie Acrimony