Diamonds Up: JAY-Z Invests In Free Cryptocurrency & Stock-Trading App

Is Hov stashing his jewels in the cloud? Or is he just clearing the skies so we can all fly paper planes like him one day?

Posted 1 hour ago

TechCrunch reports that JAY-Z has joined Nas and Snoop Dogg as a big time investor in the Robinhood app, a free stock-trading platform that allows users to build their portfolios and test cryptocurrency markets without having to deal with fees or middle men.

the app currently has over 3 million users and is worth about $1.3 billion.

According to his new venture capital firm ARRIVE, Jay is investing in Robinhood which allows for free stock trading. Originally founded in 2013 the brand boasts over three million users to date and is currently valued at 1.3 billion, yes billion, dollars.

The service also allows subscribers to trade crypto currency including Bitcoin and Etherium. Additionally, the brand announced Robinhood Crypto in January.

 

