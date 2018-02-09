Diamonds Up: JAY-Z Invests In Free Cryptocurrency & Stock-Trading App

TechCrunch reports that JAY-Z has joined Nas and Snoop Dogg as a big time investor in the Robinhood app, a free stock-trading platform that allows users to build their portfolios and test cryptocurrency markets without having to deal with fees or middle men.

the app currently has over 3 million users and is worth about $1.3 billion.

The service also allows subscribers to trade crypto currency including Bitcoin and Etherium. Additionally, the brand announced Robinhood Crypto in January.

