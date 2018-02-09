Home > Entertainment

LOL: Trump & Kim Jong Un Impersonators Take Over The Winter Olympics

They had to be escorted out.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 1 hour ago

U.S. President Donald Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Round Table On MS-13

Source: Pool / Getty

If there was a list of Donald Trump‘s biggest enemies, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would probably be in the top ten.

The two have consistently been at odds by flexing their missile power and at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, two comedians decided to make fun of the beef.

One guy dressed up like Trump, and the other dressed up like Kim, decided to stop by the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea where the ceremony was being held.

They went all out for their looks, resembling the two country leaders to a tee.

The Kim impersonator told Reuters that they dressed up together to “show the world this is what peace could look like when two leaders get along.”

Apparently, some folks weren’t here for the message.

According to USA Today, the look-a-likes caused such a stir, they were escorted off the premises and the demonstration was over.

Huge points for trying though!

 

 

