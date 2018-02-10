Home > Sports

Watch: Team Jamaica Shows Out At 2018 Winter Olympics In PyeongChang

They gave new meaning to the term “Cool Runnings” in their entrance at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Staff Writer

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
Flag of Jamaica

Source: David Neil Madden / Getty

The 2018 Winter Olympics are here, and countries around the globe are excited to represent their flags.

As usual, the field couldn’t quite keep up with the electric energy of Team Jamaica.

Just a few hours ago, the Opening Ceremony commenced, and 92 Nations were represented by marching athletes and flying flags. Jamaica was one of the featured nations, and they definitely made their presence felt.

Instead of a standard march into the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, the team danced their way in to the delight of spectators all over the World.

With such a rich culture of music and dance, they knew they had to march onto the world’s stage to their own beat.

Safe to say that they gave us one of the best moments so far at the Winter Olympics.

Check out the clip below.

Team Jamaica will be participating in the Bobsleigh and Skeleton events.

Good luck to them!

2018 Winter Olympics , bobsled , bobsleigh , caribbean , jamaica , PyeongChang , south korea , SPORTS , Team Jamaica

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Appropriate Culture Episode 2
Go Pro: NBA2K League Offers $1 Million Prize Pool
Michelle Obama Addresses White House's Veterans Homelessness Summit
Twitter Is Losing It Over Bearded Barack Pic — But Is It Real?
Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo
Chris Brown Suggests A Super Tour Featuring Him, Beyonce, Rihanna and Bruno Mars
106 & Park
Remember The Time: Kanye Almost Made Free Flip Out On ‘106 & Park?’
Flag of Jamaica
Watch: Team Jamaica Shows Out At 2018 Winter Olympics In PyeongChang
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat
Here’s How Much Folks In Miami Missed Dwyane Wade (Video May Give You Goosebumps)
Frowning Young Woman Pinching Nose
LOL: See The Viral Prank That’ll Have You Questioning Your Own Friendships
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
Cardi B Was Almost Attacked By A Cheetah While Shooting The “Bodak Yellow” Video
stern old lady
One Semi-Twerking Grandma Is Proof That Age Is Just A State Of Mind