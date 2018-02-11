Home > News

Right Or Wrong?: Big Brother Beats Up Little Bros For Joining Gang

How would you have handled it?

Staff Writer

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Fighting Men

Source: Zuko Wonderfull Sikhafungana / EyeEm / Getty

What would you do if you found out your family members were about to join a gang?

gang , big brother

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Savannah State v Georgia Southern
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer Routine You’ll Ever See
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Why LaVar Ball Is A Leader Of The New Black Renaissance
Young man holds a smart device while using SnapChat app
Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s New Update — And Most Of It Is Shady AF
Teamwork
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like This On Your Birthday, You Need New Ones
Three-generation family taking selfies at traditional family lunch
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He Finds Out He’s 98 Years Old
BET's Rip The Runway 2010 - Show
The Baddest Chips: Trina Is Literally A Snack!
The 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals
Woman Thinks She’s Married To Tyler Perry Although They’ve Never Met
2017 Winter TCA - Portraits
Self-Love: Tracee Ellis Ross Jokes About Her Lazy Eye On Instagram
Cropped Hands Of Man Holding Gavel At Table
A Fake African Lawyer Has Been Arrested For Fraud — But It’s His Hair That Has Folks Talking