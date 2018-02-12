Home > News

Passport Fees Are Going Up Starting April 2

Get yours before the price hikes!

Staff Writer

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
United Shuttle Passengers

Source: David Butow / Getty

If you don’t have your passport yet, you might want to start your application before April 2.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the costs of processing fees will go up $10, from $25 to $35, on top of the $135 fee for an adult passport book.

via CNTraveller:

The fee hike, the State Department says, is due to the increased cost of processing applications. “The proposed $10 increase to $35, from the current fee of $25, is in line with cost increases for both the Department and United States Postal Service during the past nine years,” according to a final rule recently published in the Federal Register.

While most people think of the post office as the place to get a passport, there are actually many other places that handle the paperwork—“approximately 7,400” in all, according to the final rule. The majority of “passport applications are executed before a U.S. Postal Service passport acceptance agent,” according to a State Department announcement of the change, but “many are executed before state and local government officials as well. Approximately 10 percent of in-person passport applications are executed before a Department of State official.” You can also apply at travel industry events, like the Los Angeles Travel Show, where Hilton is sponsoring a passport application pop-up with State Department officials on hand to help with questions.

passport , price hike , travel

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover
These Motivational Tweets Will Help You Have A Good Monday
G20 Summit Day One
Icon Alert: The Obamas’ Portrait Unveiling Wows Audiences
Creative - iPhone App Icon
It Got Super Intense When Twitter Considered Life Without Children
Black boxing gloves inside ring
Let These Tiny Boxing Twins Be Your Motivation To Keep Going This Monday
Two young women look down, horrified, at mobile phone
A Lesson In What NOT To Do When Sexting…
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
If You Jump On Stage With Keyshia Cole, You Get Thrown Off
Girl is Dancing Modern Street Dance
Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.
French figure skater Surya Bonaly performs her fre
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned From The Olympics Due To Black Girl Magic
iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot From Any Range