Home > Entertainment

Icon Alert: The Obamas’ Portrait Unveiling Wows Audiences

A historic moment for a historic couple.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
G20 Summit Day One

Source: Steve Parsons – PA Images / Getty

On Monday, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of our former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The unveiling is part of a long tradition where former presidents have their paintings hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. Barack’s image will hang in the Hall of Presidents while Michelle’s will find a home in another gallery.

The presidential couple put a lot of thought into who would paint them. After going through two dozen portfolios, Barack finally settled on Kehinde Wiley, while Michelle chose Amy Sherald. Both artists have had work seen across the world, with Kehinde’s paintings even appearing in episodes of Empire.

You can check out the two historical unveilings below!

Amy Sherald , art , Barack Obama , Kehinde Wiley , Michelle Obama , paintings

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Tisha Campbell-Martin
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of Her Day
Best of the Month
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead To Marriage
2016 BET Experience
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg Announce Their Star-Studded Rosters For The Hip-Hop All Star Game
(FILES) - A picture taken on February 29
Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home Just To Do This At IKEA
FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration
Stacey Dash Might Run For Congress & The Internet Has Thoughts
Portrait of shocked young woman looking at camera with negative facial expression
Would You Make It Downstairs If This Creature Was Blocking Your Path?
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 05, 2017
Burr! Gucci Mane’s Life Story Is Coming To Theaters
Miss USA Rima Fakih Raises Breast Cancer Awareness For Gilda's Club
Watch: Applebees Outed As Racist After Shocking Video Goes Viral
Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover
These Motivational Tweets Will Help You Have A Good Monday