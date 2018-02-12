Home > Entertainment

Stacey Dash Might Run For Congress & The Internet Has Thoughts

A 'Clueless' star on Capital Hill?

Royce Dunmore

Posted 2 hours ago

FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

This past weekend, while you might have been enjoying some time off, Stacey Dash was considering a run for Congress.

That’s right, the former Fox News correspondent and Clueless star might make a trip to Capital Hill, or a “Dash to D.C.” as she put it.

We’d definitely love to meet these folks who’ve made “numerous calls” for Stacey’s run. Of course, along with the support she seems to be getting, there are also detractors. They had some of the most hilarious reactions. Swipe through to peep some of the talk!

