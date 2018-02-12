Home > News

Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B Share Upcoming 24K Magic World Tour Dates

You've got 23 chances to catch these two on stage together

Posted 2 hours ago

You’ve probably heard by now that Cardi B is hitting the road for her first major world tour later on this year, to help throw a party with her friend and collaborator Bruno Mars. The upcoming tour was announced after the pair crushed it on stage at The Grammys together, and now we know when we can expect to see the two at an arena near us. The “Cartier Bardi” rapper officially joins Bruno for the last leg of his 24K Magic World Tour for a total of 23 dates in cities all throughout North America.

The two superstars are kicking things off in Denver, Colorado for the first two dates starting in the beginning of September. After that, the pair is planning on hitting up major cities like Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Austin, and Philadelphia. The two month long excursion with wrap things up with a four-night finale in Los Angeles, ending on October 27.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s 24K Magic World Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center
Sept. 8 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center
Sept. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 15 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 22 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 23 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 27 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Oct. 1 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center
Oct. 2 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center
Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Oct. 7 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center
Oct. 14 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Oct. 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Oct. 20 – Austin, Texas – Circuit of the Americas
Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center
Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center
Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

