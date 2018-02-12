Home > Entertainment

Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg Announce Their Star-Studded Rosters For The Hip-Hop All Star Game

This might be more entertaining than the actual game

rebecahjacobs

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
2016 BET Experience

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Snoop Dogg‘s inaugural 2018 Hip-Hop All-Star game, co-hosted by his playa partner 2 Chainz, is about to go down next week, and we finally get to see the rosters for the two teams. Chainz and Snoop have finalized their draft at last, and their teams include superstars like Chris Brown, Quavo, French Montana, and Playboi Carti.

The game takes plane on February 16 as a part of a two-day event put on by Adidas during 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, California.

Announcing reserve players later today 👊🏾🏀

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

2 Chainz has been working hard to get back to peak playing ball after breaking his leg last summer. He recently showed off his progress on Instagram after announcing his roster for the All Star Game. The rapper has been working with Drew Hanlen, a professional basketball skills trainer with clients that include NBA players like Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Dwight Howard and many more.

WE GONE BE READY

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Peep the full rosters for Snoop Dogg’s 2018 Hip-Hop All-Star Game below. Who you got?

Team Snoop Dogg
Chris Brown
Kamaiyah
David Banner
Snap Dogg
K Camp
Daylyt
Hitman Holla
Joe Moses
TDot IllDude

Team 2 Chainz
Quavo
Young M.A
Dave East
Lil Bibby
Playboi Carti
Fabolous
French Montana
Dorrough
Wale
Short Dawg
Trinidad James

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will Have You Tuning In
Tisha Campbell-Martin
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of Her Day
Best of the Month
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead To Marriage
2016 BET Experience
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg Announce Their Star-Studded Rosters For The Hip-Hop All Star Game
(FILES) - A picture taken on February 29
Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home Just To Do This At IKEA
FOX, 20th Century FOX Television, FX Networks And National Geographic Channel's 2014 Emmy Award Nominee Celebration
Stacey Dash Might Run For Congress & The Internet Has Thoughts
Portrait of shocked young woman looking at camera with negative facial expression
Would You Make It Downstairs If This Creature Was Blocking Your Path?
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 05, 2017
Burr! Gucci Mane’s Life Story Is Coming To Theaters